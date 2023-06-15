KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 14, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,514.45 High: 41,744.43 Low: 41,448.61 Net Change: 24.27 Volume (000): 40,598 Value (000): 2,361,360 Makt Cap (000) 1,480,369,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,912.70 NET CH (+) 138.79 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,556.35 NET CH (+) 6.84 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,343.94 NET CH (+) 14.97 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,255.99 NET CH (-) 43.98 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,842.86 NET CH (-) 4.86 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,694.66 NET CH (-) 27.35 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-June-2023 ====================================

