BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 14, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,514.45
High: 41,744.43
Low: 41,448.61
Net Change: 24.27
Volume (000): 40,598
Value (000): 2,361,360
Makt Cap (000) 1,480,369,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,912.70
NET CH (+) 138.79
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,556.35
NET CH (+) 6.84
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,343.94
NET CH (+) 14.97
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,255.99
NET CH (-) 43.98
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,842.86
NET CH (-) 4.86
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,694.66
NET CH (-) 27.35
------------------------------------
As on: 14-June-2023
====================================
