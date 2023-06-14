AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine reports small advances in 'extremely fierce' fighting

Reuters Published June 14, 2023

KYIV: Ukraine reported incremental advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces on Wednesday in what it described as "extremely fierce" fighting.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said the Ukrainian actions had "partial" success.

In the past day, Ukrainian troops had advanced 200-500 metres (220-550 yards) in various areas near the largely devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, and 300-350 metres in the direction of the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, she said.

"Our troops are moving in the face of extremely fierce fighting and air and artillery superiority of the enemy," Maliar said.

Russian strike damages infrastructure at Ukrainian military airfield

In later comments, Maliar said Ukraine's losses were "disproportionately" lower than those of the Russian side.

"In general, during the entire war, we had many times fewer losses," she wrote on Telegram.

She told Ukrainian television that over the past week the number of enemy dead in the eastern "Khortytsia" section of the front was 8.73 times greater than Ukrainian losses. The figure for the southern "Tavria" section stood at 5.3.

Russian President Vladimir Putin estimated on Tuesday that Ukraine's human losses were 10 times higher than Russia's since the start of Kyiv's counteroffensive.

"As of now, we are both on the offensive and defensive, just in different directions...there is a very serious standoff," Maliar said.

Russian troops, she said, had not advanced in a little more than a week.

Ukraine said on Monday it had retaken seven settlements so far and its troops have advanced up to 6.5 km (4 miles) and seized 90 square km (35 square miles) of ground.

Maliar had reported continuing fighting earlier on Wednesday close to the village of Makarivka in the area of the southern port city of Berdyansk and said battles were raging in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovsk near Mariupol.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield situation. Russia has not acknowledged any Ukrainian gains.

Vladimir Putin Russian forces Russia ukriane war Bakhmut Hanna Maliar

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine reports small advances in 'extremely fierce' fighting

World Bank approves $200mn for newly-merged areas of KPK

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

Fed holds rates steady, sees two small hikes by end of year

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 287.18 against US dollar

CTD kills four terrorists at Pak-Afghan border

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Xi hails establishment of ‘China-Palestine strategic’ ties

Agritech suspends urea plant operations amid Cyclone Biparjoy

Pakistan LNG allowed to execute framework agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Cyclone Biparjoy: SSGC suspends supply of gas to all industries

Read more stories