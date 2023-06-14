AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Volkswagen unveils plan to boost flagship brand

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2023 09:36pm

FRANKFURT: German auto giant Volkswagen unveiled a plan Wednesday to more than double its flagship VW brand’s return on sales and increase earnings by around 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) by 2026.

It will involve changes across many areas of the brand, with the aim of achieving a return of 6.5 percent, as well as “synergies” to reduce costs.

Returns came in at about three percent from January to March this year.

Volkswagen to invest $193bn over 5 years to hit EV target

By comparison, luxury brands Porsche and Audi have margins exceeding 10 percent while France’s Renault is targeting eight percent by 2025 after 5.6 last year.

The Volkswagen group has 10 brands, including Audi, Porsche and Skoda.

Last year, the VW brand represented just over half the group’s sales but its margins are the weakest.

Achieving the higher return “is very ambitious, but feasible if we pool our efforts,” said Thomas Schaefer, CEO of the VW brand, in a statement.

“This will enable us to safeguard jobs, finance our future from our own resources and continue to invest in new vehicles and technologies, in the modernisation of our plants and in staff training.”

As part of its plans, VW will focus more on its top-selling models, while less popular ones may be discontinued. The number of variants of particular models may also be reduced.

All the new measures should be up and running by October this year.

The Volkswagen group suffered a torrid few years after admitting in 2015 it had installed software to rig emission levels in 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide to make them appear less polluting.

It has since invested huge sums in a shift to electric vehicles, seeking to take on rivals such as US automaker Tesla.

Volkswagen

Comments

1000 characters

Volkswagen unveils plan to boost flagship brand

World Bank approves $200mn for newly-merged areas of KPK

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 287.18 against US dollar

CTD kills four terrorists at Pak-Afghan border

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Xi hails establishment of ‘China-Palestine strategic’ ties

Agritech suspends urea plant operations amid Cyclone Biparjoy

Pakistan LNG allowed to execute framework agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Cyclone Biparjoy: SSGC suspends supply of gas to all industries

KSE-100 ends flat after range-bound session

Read more stories