AVN 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.95%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.81%)
DGKC 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.5%)
EPCL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 67.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
NETSOL 80.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.17%)
OGDC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
PAEL 9.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TRG 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.67%)
UNITY 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,139 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,309 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.1%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 38.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,699 Increased By 29 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kyrgios vents over towels, pleads for patience after losing on return

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2023 11:10am

STUTTGART: Nick Kyrgios got upset over a lack of white towels and later pleaded for patience following a straight-sets defeat in Stuttgart to Wu Yibing on his return to tennis.

The 25th-ranked Australian, who finished runner-up 11 months ago at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic, lost 7-5, 6-3 to lower-ranked grass-court debutant Wu on Tuesday.

Kyrgios, playing for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in January, tweeted afterwards: “Be patient with me my fans please. It’s a process to get back to where I was.

“I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was.”

Kyrgios’s mood turned sour in the first set, with complaints about the colour of the towels, the bounce of the grass court and a shortage of sideline water.

But it was the coloured sponsor towels on court that got the famously fiery Australian steaming.

“It took me three games to get white towels,” the 28-year-old said after his first-round loss to China’s Wu, who is ranked 64th and won the Dallas title in February.

Kyrgios becomes co-owner of Australian basketball team

“They soak up the sweat better. I’m the same at every tourney. They all have white ones in the locker room.

“I’m not asking to move mountains. White towels actually take the sweat off my body – we are professional athletes.”

Kyrgios, whose previous tour-level match was last October in Tokyo, added: “I have to get used to playing in front of the crowd again. Feeling the moments like break points – all that stuff is new to me again.

“I made it through the match with no major pain. I’ve got a lot more work to do, but I’m taking some positive signs from it.”

The loss still featured 15 aces from the big-serving Kyrgios, with the 23-year-old Wu hoping to improve his own serve as he gets more used to grass.

“I’m very happy to have played Nick in the first round, he’s one of the best players on grass,” said the Chinese player, who faces Marton Fucsovics of Hungary next.

“The key for me was to stay cool, stay patient and find a way. “He has a better serve than me, but I was more patient. I will work to improve my serve.”

Kyrgios is due to compete next week on grass in Halle, Germany, where he lost last year in the semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic Nick Kyrgios

Comments

1000 characters

Kyrgios vents over towels, pleads for patience after losing on return

Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Read more stories