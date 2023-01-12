AVN 68.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
BAFL 29.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.04%)
DGKC 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2%)
EPCL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.4%)
FFL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
FLYNG 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.33%)
GGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HUBC 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KAPCO 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.21%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.18%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.19%)
MLCF 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.82%)
NETSOL 88.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
OGDC 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.36%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.5%)
PIBTL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.26%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
TPLP 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
TRG 108.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
UNITY 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,582 Increased By 55 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,059 Increased By 300.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 15,220 Increased By 79 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kyrgios becomes co-owner of Australian basketball team

AFP Published 12 Jan, 2023 10:57am
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Tennis star Nick Kyrgios became part-owner of Australian basketball side South East Melbourne Phoenix on Thursday, saying he was looking forward to growing the franchise.

The 27-year-old, who is gearing up for the Australian Open next week, has been a long-time fan of the sport and joins an ownership group that includes Los Angeles Clippers player John Wall.

The famously fiery Kyrgios is close friends with the National Basketball League team’s owner Romie Chaudhari and said he was thrilled to be involved.

“I love the vision he shared with me, and my team and I are really impressed with the organisation’s accomplishments in a short period of time,” said the Australian, a die-hard Boston Celtics fan.

“I know there is plenty that I can contribute towards the growth of the franchise.

“I’m especially looking forward to getting down to South East Melbourne and meeting the team and fans and working together with the youth in the city.”

The 10-team NBL is widely considered one of the best basketball leagues in the world outside the NBA.

Australia’s Kyrgios withdraws from United Cup with injury

Kyrgios’ investment in the Phoenix is his latest foray into sports team ownership.

He recently joined Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka in taking a stake in a Miami-based franchise in the new Major League Pickleball in the United States.

Nick Kyrgios

Comments

1000 characters

Kyrgios becomes co-owner of Australian basketball team

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming US inflation data caps gains

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

Geneva pledges: PM vows 3rd party validation of spending

KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

Read more stories