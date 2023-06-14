NADRA chairman steps down

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik on Tuesday resigned from his post.

Malik tendered his resignation in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM’s Office. During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s House, the premier appreciated the services of Tariq Malik as chairman of NADRA and hoped that he will continue to play his role in the development and prosperity of the country in the future, says a statement issued by NADRA.

Malik was appointed as the NADRA chairman on June 21, 2021, for the second time. His first stint as NADRA chairman ended in 2013.

Sources said Malik is under investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for alleged involvement in a corruption scandal. The FIA has also added his name to the no-fly list, they said. Sources also said that there had been differences between the government and Malik over some matters.

However, when Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was asked about the resignation of NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik during a press conference, he said the chairman of NADRA fulfills his responsibilities to the confidence of the government.

According to my information, he (Malik) has some better opportunities otherwise there is nothing, he said.

He also said there was no pressure on the chairman of NADRA and also rejected the news that he [the NADRA chairman] had exchanged harsh words with the secretary Ministry of Interior over a matter. However, he confirmed there was a procurement matter in which he did not fulfil formalities but prima facie there is nothing serious in it.

When he was asked the chairman NADRA was asked to tender his resignation due to leakage of data of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), he said that action has been taken against the officers who were found guilty of data leak and the chairman NADRA had no direct link with it.

