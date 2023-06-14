AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NADRA chairman steps down

Fazal Sher Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik on Tuesday resigned from his post.

Malik tendered his resignation in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM’s Office. During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s House, the premier appreciated the services of Tariq Malik as chairman of NADRA and hoped that he will continue to play his role in the development and prosperity of the country in the future, says a statement issued by NADRA.

Malik was appointed as the NADRA chairman on June 21, 2021, for the second time. His first stint as NADRA chairman ended in 2013.

Sources said Malik is under investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for alleged involvement in a corruption scandal. The FIA has also added his name to the no-fly list, they said. Sources also said that there had been differences between the government and Malik over some matters.

However, when Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was asked about the resignation of NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik during a press conference, he said the chairman of NADRA fulfills his responsibilities to the confidence of the government.

According to my information, he (Malik) has some better opportunities otherwise there is nothing, he said.

He also said there was no pressure on the chairman of NADRA and also rejected the news that he [the NADRA chairman] had exchanged harsh words with the secretary Ministry of Interior over a matter. However, he confirmed there was a procurement matter in which he did not fulfil formalities but prima facie there is nothing serious in it.

When he was asked the chairman NADRA was asked to tender his resignation due to leakage of data of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), he said that action has been taken against the officers who were found guilty of data leak and the chairman NADRA had no direct link with it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nadra PM house Nadra chairman PM Shehbaz Sharif Tariq Malik

Comments

1000 characters

NADRA chairman steps down

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories