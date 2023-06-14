Police deny arrest of Ali Afzal Sahi

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Tuesday reportedly took into custody former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Afzal Sahi after he had obtained bail from Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

Police took Sahi into custody outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) after the ATC extended his bail in a case registered against him at Golra police station.

A video circulating on social media purportedly showed police personnel picking up Sahi from outside the FJC. However, the police categorically denied that they have arrested Sahi. “Sahi is on bail from the court,” the police spokesman said.

