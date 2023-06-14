Confiz, Dengage host MarTech Conference

LAHORE: Confiz, a global technology services and solutions company, and Dengage, a marketing technology service provider, hosted MarTech Conference here to explore a new era in customer engagement.

As per the Confiz’s spokesperson here on Tuesday, this conference represented the collaborative synergy between two industry-leading firms, united by a shared passion to set a new standard in customer engagement. Together, Confiz and Dengage have empowered brands to achieve personalized experiences at scale by leveraging the potential of advanced technologies.

The MarTech conference brought together industry leaders, retail professionals and experts, creating a platform to provide valuable insights into the latest digital transformation trends, elevating customer experience, and offering tested strategies to boost engagement, retention, CSAT scores and maximize campaign ROI.

Distinguished panelists from the technology and retail industry, including Syed Talal Hassan Rizvi, CIO of Sapphire, Amjad Saeed, CIO of Stylo and Insignia, Zain Farooq, COO of Maria B, and Hashim Zulfiqar, COO of Confiz, were present at the conference.

