AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Commitment reaffirmed to integrate SDGs into NA bodies

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Chairs of Standing Committees of the National Assembly on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to integrate the 2030 global agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into the standing committees and called for more steps of their effective implementation.

The SDGs Secretariat of the National Assembly of Pakistan held a round-table meeting of the Council of Chair (Chairpersons Standing Committees of National Assembly), chaired by Romina Khurshid Alam, convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs.

The agenda of the roundtable was to integrate the global agenda 2030 into the standing committees, where they deliberate on the incoming legislation, review expenditures and present reports in the National Assembly.

The meeting observed that the SDGs are a global framework for moving towards sustainable development.

The participants were of the view that Pakistan has developed policies for monitoring the SDGs but they called for the effective implementation to mainstream the global agenda in all tiers.

The roundtable also discussed the role of the Parliament and the use of legislative tools in scrutinizing the incoming legislation with an SDG lens.

Romina Alam, in her presentation, stated that the SDGs are not only a global agenda, but it is a national framework towards the progress and prosperity of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam

Comments

1000 characters

Commitment reaffirmed to integrate SDGs into NA bodies

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories