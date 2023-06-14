Commitment reaffirmed to integrate SDGs into NA bodies

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Chairs of Standing Committees of the National Assembly on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to integrate the 2030 global agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into the standing committees and called for more steps of their effective implementation.

The SDGs Secretariat of the National Assembly of Pakistan held a round-table meeting of the Council of Chair (Chairpersons Standing Committees of National Assembly), chaired by Romina Khurshid Alam, convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs.

The agenda of the roundtable was to integrate the global agenda 2030 into the standing committees, where they deliberate on the incoming legislation, review expenditures and present reports in the National Assembly.

The meeting observed that the SDGs are a global framework for moving towards sustainable development.

The participants were of the view that Pakistan has developed policies for monitoring the SDGs but they called for the effective implementation to mainstream the global agenda in all tiers.

The roundtable also discussed the role of the Parliament and the use of legislative tools in scrutinizing the incoming legislation with an SDG lens.

Romina Alam, in her presentation, stated that the SDGs are not only a global agenda, but it is a national framework towards the progress and prosperity of the country.

