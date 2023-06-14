May 9 attacks: Pre-arrest bail of IK extended till 27th

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former Prime Minister Imran Khan till June 27 in three cases relating to the May 9 riots.

The court also summoned the investigation report at the next hearing. Imran did not appear before the court as his lawyer filed an application seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance citing medical reasons.

The lawyer told the court that the former prime minister returned from Islamabad late at night and had a complaint of fever and serious fatigue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023