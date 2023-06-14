AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Qatar, Dubai bourses rise on Fed rate pause optimism

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

DUBAI: Stock markets in Dubai and Qatar ended higher on Tuesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate pause by the US Federal Reserve although other major markets were subdued amid volatile oil prices.

Most market participants expect the US central bank to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.

Currencies in most Gulf Cooperation Council countries are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

In Qatar, the benchmark index rose 0.6%, recouping its losses across three previous sessions straight, with all sectors trading in the green.

The region’s largest lender Qatar National Bank and index heavyweight Qatar Islamic Bank gained 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively, while the world’s largest LNG shipping fleet owner, Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) added 1.9%.

Dubai’s benchmark index continued its 13-session winning streak and ended 0.3% higher. The index was supported by gains in industry and financial sectors, with tolls operator Salik Company adding 1.3% and low cost flyer Air Arabia rising 2.5%.

The emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD rose 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 0.3%, snapping two previous sessions gains, weighed down by a 1.7% drop in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution and a 1.8% loss in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

The United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank slipped 1.1%.

