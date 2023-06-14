KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
167,240,300 101,056,803 5,058,576,595 3,031,214,583
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 324,473,933 (432,493,289) (108,019,356)
Local Individuals 4,037,387,648 (3,823,224,075) 214,163,573
Local Corporates 1,785,652,310 (1,891,796,527) (106,144,217)
