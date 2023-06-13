Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

LAHORE: Federal Minister of Power Khurram Dastgir announced on Monday that significant efforts are underway to completely eliminate load shedding. Furthermore, to standardize electricity rates, a subsidy of Rs 579 billion will be allocated in the upcoming fiscal year.

The minister was speaking at a press conference held at the headquarters of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco). Chief Executive Engr Shahid Haider was also present.

Minister Dastgir emphasized that all necessary measures have been taken to keep electricity prices at a minimum level.

Additionally, he stated that a relief package of Rs 25 billion will be provided to consumers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA regions. Similarly, Rs 55 billion has been allocated for Azad Kashmir, while Rs 315 billion will be granted to consumers in Karachi. For tube-well connections in Balochistan, a relief package of Rs 58 billion has been set aside.

He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the coalition government for effectively addressing the country’s electricity issues. Within one year, a total of 3800 megawatts of electricity has been added to the system, he added. The minister highlighted that all power sector projects are a testament to the people of Pakistan, courtesy of Nawaz Sharif, who have been reaping the benefits.

The current government has successfully brought the country out of darkness and will continue to do so in the future. The federal minister commended the Lesco Board of Directors for their efforts in managing material shortages. Lesco has received 10,000 meters, and plans are underway to address staff shortages within the company.

