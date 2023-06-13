AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
CDA to start cleanliness services in unattended rural areas

Nuzhat Nazar Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to start providing cleanliness services in the unattended rural areas of Islamabad.

The CDA has completed the process of outsourcing cleanliness services in unattended rural areas.

This step will immensely improve the quality of sanitation services in previously neglected parts of Islamabad.

The areas where sanitation services are being introduced included slums, thickly-populated areas in the suburbs of the city, rural areas etc. In order to ensure a smooth and efficient cleanliness system, the unattended areas were divided into two packages.

For effective management, 36 areas having an estimated population around 0.2 million have been included in package-I. Package-I will include Muslim Colony (Bari Imam), NurPurShahan, Malpur, Shahdara, Mandla, KotHathial (complete), RakhBani Gala, Lakhawal, PhulGaran, Ghorabaz, Tumair, Lehtrar Road, and other areas.

Similarly, package–II includes areas of Badia Rustam Khan, Badia Qadir Bakhsh, Mera Sumbul Jaffar, Nathiyan/H-13/H-14, Jhangi Syedan/H-15, Mera Sumbul Akku, Gulshan-e-Khudadad, Bhadana Kalan, Noon, Pind Parian, Sara-e-Kharboza, Tarnol, Sangjani, Sara-e-Madu, Shah Allah Ditta, Pind Sanghrial, Mera Bheri, Bekar Fateh Bakhsh, F-12, Daraik Mori, GT Road, and all adjoining roads etc. The total population residing in the areas is 0.26 million.

Among five pre-qualified firms, three firms submitted financial bids in package-1, while four firms participated in package-II. After fulfillment, contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder which in above both cases is M/s Amjid Ali.

Islamabad CDA cleanliness campaign rural areas sanitation services

