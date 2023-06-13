NDMA for taking all the required steps to deal with the cyclone challenge

ISLAMABAD: Cyclone Biparjoy has gained intensity currently just 600km away from the coastal city of Karachi which is likely to cause above 100 millimetres (mm) rainfall in Karachi and extreme rain spells in Sajawal, Badin, and Thatta around 200-300mm from June 13 (today) onwards.

In an advisory, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s alert regarding Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) BIPARJOY over East-central Arabian Sea released here on Monday, advised relevant departments to ensure all the precautionary measures in dealing with the severe impacts of the cyclone.

The NDMA quoting the PMD report has said that currently, favourable conditions are supporting ESCS Biparjoy to maintain its severity. The system is likely to track further northward until 14 June morning, then recurve Northeast ward and cross between Keti Bandar and Indian Gujrat Coast on 15 June afternoon as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VCSC).

Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik presided the National Coordination Conference to review the development of ESCS Biparjoy over Arabian Sea coastal area of Pakistan which was attended by the representatives of relevant departments including the PMD, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) of Sindh and Balochistan, K-electric, and others.

The NDMA chief has advised the relevant departments to conduct a local-level needs assessment and mock exercises, deploy manpower and machinery, and work closely with relevant departments in areas at risk. The NDMA chairman informed that the NDMA is in close coordination with the PMD, the PDMA Sindh and Balochistan, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Authority (PMSA), Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) issuing advisories and guidelines to all concerned stakeholders at national and provincial levels to undertake proactive preparedness and mitigation measures.

According to PMD, Cyclone Biparjoy has moved further northward during the last 12 hours and now lies at a distance of about 600km south of Karachi, 580km south of Thatta and 710km southeast of Ormara. Maximum sustained surface winds are 160-180 km/hour and gusts 200 km/hour around the system centre, whereby favourable environmental conditions are supporting the system to maintain its severity. Cyclone Biparjoy is most likely to track further northward until 14 June morning, then recurve north-eastward and cross between Keti Bandar.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), the potential impacts Biparjoy include heavy rains, thunderstorms and winds in south and southeast Sindh’s coastal areas including Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, and Mirpurkhas from the evening of 13 June onwards; damage to weak structures due to winds; storm surge and urban flooding along the coast and rough to very rough sea conditions with high-intensity squalls that will prevent fishermen from venturing out into the open sea.

The NEOC is continuously monitoring and sharing information with all stakeholders and the public through webpage-based projections of Biparjoy’s tracks and impacts on coastal areas. The PDMAs of Sindh and Balochistan shared their contingency plan, humanitarian impact, mass communication efforts, risk assessment, and logistics support for areas at risk of disaster.

The NDMA urges the public to stay informed and follow local authorities’ guidance in any emergency situation due to the cyclone.

