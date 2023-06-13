CM visits coastal town Keti Bunder

HYDERABAD: In order to review arrangements to deal with the emergency situation in the wake of threat alert of Cyclone Biparjoy Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the coastal area of Keti Bunder in District Thatta and inspected the situation of coastal settlements, sea water flow, embankments, rescue and relief arrangements.

Commander Pak Navy, District Administration, Irrigation and other concerned officers also gave him a detailed briefing regarding the arrangements and other related matters.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the District Administration and other concerned officers to shift the people of the coastal belt and surrounding areas to safer places and provide them accommodation, food and all other required basic facilities.

Later, Chief Minister talking to media persons said that the safety of the people’s lives and properties was the top priority of the Sindh Government and in this situation no one would be left alone and helpless.

To a question, the Chief Minister Sindh said that it would not work if people refused to leave their homes for safer places on their will adding that it was the responsibility of the government to protect people’s lives and properties and shift them to safer places and provide them required basic facilities there. He was demanding people to move to safer places so that loss of precious lives could be avoided.

Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Relief and Rehabilitation Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, MPA Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Special Assistants Sadiq Ali Memon and Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Sohail Rajput, Director General PDMA Salman Shah, Commander Pak Navy Jawad, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghulam Farooq Soomro, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, officers of Irrigation, Drainage, Public Health and other concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

