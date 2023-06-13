Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (June 12, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (June 12, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06671 5.06557 5.06929 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.21929 5.18857 5.22243 1.28214
Libor 3 Month 5.54443 5.49629 5.54443 1.74471
Libor 6 Month 5.65971 5.62343 5.66329 2.31157
Libor 1 Year 5.78386 5.65729 5.88071 3.00543
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments