Jun 12, 2023
Pakistan

NA passes resolution demanding military trial of May 9 rioters

BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2023 Updated June 12, 2023 08:17pm

The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the May 9 riots and called for military trials of all those involved in the attacks on military installations, Aaj News reported.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif moved the resolution during the ongoing assembly session that resumed after a gap of two days.

While tabling the motion, Khawaja Asif said that a party and its leader attacked the military installations on May 9 and called for “immediate punishment” for the perpetrators of the incidents.

“All those involved in attacking military installations should be tried under the Army Act 1952,” Asif added.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami’s MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali opposed the resolution which called for the civilians’ trial in the military court.

“The perpetrators of the May 9 riots should be brought to justice, but not through military courts.The country has anti-terrorist courts for those accused of carrying out terrorist activities,” he added.

“If the government accepts that courts and the government have failed and sending civilians to be tried in the military courts, then it is okay,” he said.

He said that JI is against civilians’ trials in the military courts. “We should be spared of the military courts.”

Violent protests broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested from the court premises on May 9 in a graft case.

National Assembly PTI May 9 violence

Comments

Parvez Jun 12, 2023 09:00pm
In other words the NA has no faith in the judiciary.....and it means they want a predetermined verdict that would discredit the issuing authority.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jun 12, 2023 09:14pm
Not a wise decision and everybody can perceive the next decision. A civilian democratic government, in the national assembly, allows the trial of its civilians in military courts, and they are accused of attacking and burning military monuments and installations, yet to be proven guilty after an investigation. Why can't they be tried in civil courts? Does the Constitution or the law of the land allow this? Or maybe the citizens do not have the right to ask questions.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

