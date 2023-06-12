AVN 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.64%)
World

UK PM Sunak: I wasn’t prepared to intervene in Johnson honours list

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 02:10pm

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday said he had not been prepared to overrule recommendations made by a commission which vets nominations to the House of Lords over the list of people recommended by former leader Boris Johnson.

“Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do,” he said when asked by a reporter at an event in London if he had intervened in the honours process.

UK PM Sunak: It’s on me personally to meet pledge to halve inflation

“I wasn’t prepared to do that because I didn’t think it was right, and if people don’t like that then tough.”

