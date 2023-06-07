AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
UK PM Sunak: It's on me personally to meet pledge to halve inflation

Reuters Published June 7, 2023
WASHINGTON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he would take personal responsibility if he fails to deliver on his pledges to halve inflation and grow the economy by the end of the year.

Sunak set the targets in January as part of his five priorities ahead of a national election expected in 2024.

Asked during a visit to Washington whether he would take personal responsibility if he fails to either bring down inflation or grow the UK economy, he told Sky News: "Of course it's on me personally. I'm the prime minister."

IMF says immigration can help UK cut inflation

"It's absolutely my responsibility," he added. "I've told the public to hold me accountable."

Consumer prices rose by 8.7% in annual terms in April, down from 10.1% in March.

Earlier on Wednesday, forecasts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development showed Britain would have the highest inflation of any leading economy in 2023, with an average headline rate of 6.9% in 2023.

The OECD did however raise its growth projections for Britain's economy, echoing a move last month by the International Monetary Fund which revised away a recession it had previously expected.

