AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices fall, US Fed rate decision in focus

Reuters Published June 12, 2023 Updated June 12, 2023 02:49pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: Oil prices fell $2 on Monday ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting as investors tried to gauge the central bank’s appetite for further rate hikes, while concerns about China’s fuel demand growth and rising Russian crude supply weighed on the market.

Brent crude futures fell $1.91, or 2.5%, to $72.88 a barrel by 0902 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $68.15, down $2.02 or 2.8%.

Both benchmarks posted their second straight weekly declines last week as disappointing Chinese economic data raised concerns about demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer, offsetting a boost in prices from Saudi Arabia pledging to cut production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in July.

“Oil prices are caught in a clash between two opposing forces, bearish asset allocators who point to monetary contraction and bullish oil speculators expecting lower inventories in 2H23,” Bank of America Global Research’s Francisco Blanch said in a note.

“The bearish allocators will maintain the upper hand for now, as oil prices struggle to rally until the Fed eases money supply,” Blanch said. The bank still expects Brent crude to average about $80 a barrel in 2023.

The Fed’s rate hikes have strengthened the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighing on prices. Most market participants expect the US central bank to leave interest rates unchanged when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

On the supply side, while Saudi Arabia has cut oil production four times in the past year, Russian supply has held up as sanctions were engineered in a way to have less of an impact on output, Blanch said. Russian oil exports to China and India have grown despite the implementation of the European Union’s embargo and the Group of Seven’s price cap mechanism that started in early December.

Goldman Sachs cut its oil price forecasts on higher-than-expected supplies from Russia and Iran and raised 2024 supply forecasts for the two producers and Venezuela by a total 800,000 bpd.

The bank’s December crude price forecast now stands at $86 a barrel for Brent, down from $95, and at $81 a barrel for WTI, down from $89.

China European Union Iran Oil US dollar crude oil prices Russian oil Pakistan Russia oil deal

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices fall, US Fed rate decision in focus

Cyclone Biparjoy now 600km south of Karachi, says PMD

Back-to-back falls: rupee settles at 287.63 against US dollar

Budget places emphasis on ‘growth-inducing’ sectors: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 sees range-bound post-budget session, index down 0.29%

Aleem Khan appointed President of Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Proposed merger negotiations between FINCA, Apna Microfinance end

Saudi Arabia signs $5.6bn deal with Chinese EV company

Turkiye lira hits new record low, policy moves awaited

PM still hopeful of successful IMF agreement

Read more stories