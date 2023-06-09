AVN 49.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
US oil may test support at $70.10

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 10:11am
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $70.10 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $68.93.

The deep fall on Thursday has badly disrupted the rhythm of the uptrend from $67.03, which was presumed to extend above $75.06. It is very doubtful if the uptrend could resume.

But similarly uncertain is the extension of the downtrend from $75.06.

Signals will be relatively tricky before oil gets out of the range of $68.93-$73.16.

If the sharp surge from the Thursday low of $69.03 is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline, this low could be revisited.

A break above $71.99 could lead to a gain to $73.16.

On the daily chart, oil briefly pierced below a support at $70.02.

This latest move has a bearish indication that a rising wedge may turn out to be a continuation pattern.

To confirm the bearish wedge, a fall below $69.03 is required.

US oil

