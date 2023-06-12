AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Karachi mayorship: JI urges Zardari to ‘accept PPP’s defeat’

Published 12 Jun, 2023

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari should accept the defeat of his party as the people supported the JI.

He predicted that Hafiz Naeemur Rehman would become the mayor of Karachi ‘as he is the right choice for this post’.

Addressing the party workers in Karachi, he said the Jamaat wanted an Islamic system in the country, adding that the JI wanted to implement rule of law in the country.

Sirajul Haq said that the ruling elite class looted each and every institution and sector of the country and now they are aiming at ballot box, adding that the elite ruling class needs to

know that the time has changed and they will have to face an unprecedented resistance.

The JI supremo said that the upcoming mayor election in Karachi is not about a contest between the PPP and the JI, claiming it is contest between the PPP and Karachiites.

He warned the PPP leadership of a resistance movement across the country, saying and the JI is not going to let the megacity on the mercy of the PPP.

He said that the JI has a proven record of progress and development in the city and other parts of the country.

He further said that the JI’s credibility has also been acknowledged on international forums and by international institutions, working closely with the JI.

He emphasized to transform the political system in the country from the bases of feudalism and elitism to the bases of social justice. He said that the Islamic values of politics not only ensure a welfare state for its citizens but also for other creatures as well.

Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehnati, JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also spoke.

