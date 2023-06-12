Increased cooperation with Turkiye will create a win-win situation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye through joint investment and ventures would prove a win-win situation for the both countries.

In an interview with Haber Global, a Turkish TV channel, the prime minister highlighted that a target of bilateral trade to the tune of $5 billion, in the next three years, between the two countries was very much achievable.

The prime minister said that the areas of solar and hydro power energy in Pakistan possessed huge potential and the Turkish investors could avail of this opportunity.

“I want to assure as Prime Minister of Pakistan to do everything to facilitate Turkish investors. There is great scope between the two countries to make this wonderful journey more successful,” he added.

The prime minister opined that respective sectors of Turkiye had potential in these areas of Pakistan and it could play its role.

Our labour was more skilled and if they have Turkish investment, it would be a good combination, thus opening vistas of opportunities for joint ventures, he added.

The prime minister, to another query, replied that the railroad network between Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye could play a very important role, which required improvisation.

It would definitely result in reduction of the cost of transportation and making their production of goods very compatible in the global markets, he said, adding that his aim was make this network more efficient.

Felicitating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, the prime minister said that the president had proved himself as an established statesman and politician.

The prime minister said that he was looking forward to working closely with president Erdogan to further cement their bilateral relations and trade and investment ties.

Comparing Pakistan and Turkiye as ‘one soul two hearts’ he said the relations between the two countries dated back to centuries.

Turkiye had always supported Pakistan in difficult times, i.e., during floods and quakes, it had gone an extra mile to support them, he added.

Similarly, different governments of Pakistan, irrespective of the political party in power, always supported their Turkish brothers and sisters. When it came to Turkiye, all the political parties were one.

“This is the journey we have adopted and hope to achieve our mission through hard work and sincerity of purpose,” he stressed.

The prime minister said that these personal bonds of brothers and friends always helped them to come through every thick and thin.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed strong strategic partnership as they had also entered into joint ventures over ship making industry, adding while there were other areas in which both brotherly countries had shared interests.

He reaffirmed support to Turkiye’s territorial solidarity and integrity and said that Turkiye had always supported Pakistan on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister, responding to a question, said that they had been passing though difficult challenges, prices were sky rocketed due to imported inflation, the floods had displaced 33 million people while crops were completely washed away and infrastructure stood damaged, which had cost them around $30 billion losses.

Still, he reiterated that the people of Pakistan were strong and facing these challenges, and expressed his optimism that they would negotiate through these challenges with joint efforts.

The prime minister, to another question, maintained that the coalition government had successfully galvanized the international community after floods last year and arranged a Geneva donors’ conference where the intentional community made pledges, thus it saved the country from serious dangers of default.

The previous government reneged its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that led to very serious economic situation. They coalition government was able to negotiate with the Financial Action Task Force (FATAF) and Pakistan was out of the grey area.

“The credit goes to the coalition government, which was a big achievement,” he added.

The prime minister said that despite these challenges, they were focused on improving the economy and cited recent wheat and cotton crop yields, saying that they economy of Pakistan was improving.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that the IMF’s 9th review would sooner or later be approved as they had met all the points.

Prime Minister Sharif further said that the Indian atrocities and the sacrifices of Kashmiri people were known to the entire world.

He said that India was adamant and had a hegemonic attitude, stressing “It was a high time for the world to resolve the Kashmir issue as per UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.”

Unless, the issue was resolved, peace could not return. Only holding of peaceful talks was a way forward for the peaceful resolution of the issue, he said, adding the both countries needed to feed and create jobs for its population and eliminate poverty by spending their resources on these areas.

To a question, the prime minister maintained that they had formed a committee to hold parleys with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and to arrive on a peaceful settlement of holding of elections nationwide. The committees were agreed but Imran Khan refused.

The prime minister said that the current National Assembly would complete its tenure after which elections would be held on time to strengthen democracy. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would decide about holding of polls and they would follow its instructions.

He also dispelled the allegations over provincial hegemony and said that Punjab province always acted like elder brother of the three provinces. They contributed and shared their bounties and sufferings together.

Referring to May 9 vandalism, the prime minister said that PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested on serious corruption and graft charges.

During PTI’s tenure, he had sent all the political leaders behind bars on false allegations but they had not protested in this manner, the prime minister said.

“His (IK) bunch of thugs acted on his instructions to attack vital institutions including the military installations,” he said, adding if a serious crime was committed the law would take its course.

To a query, he replied that he had brought mangoes as gift to President Erdogan and his spouse.

As it was the start of mango season in Pakistan, he had brought Sindhri variety which was a very sweet one and full of aroma.

He said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had also advised the exchange of gifts to bring more affection and fraternity.