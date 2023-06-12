Talks not possible with ‘people like Imran’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said there is no room for the constitution, law, humanity and morality in the mind of Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Sunday, she said on May 9, military installations and memorials of martyrs were also attacked because “they” did not agree with Imran Khan’s mindset.

She said that politicians and democrats talk only to politicians, not to people like Imran. She said that Imran Khan is still looking for a “shoulder” and “crutches” for coming back to power, which is no longer available.

