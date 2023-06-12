AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Two trains narrowly escape collision

PPI Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

GHOTKI: The Rawalpindi-bound Green Line and the Fareed Express moving in the opposite direction narrowly escaped an accident after the former’s engine derailed near Ghotki on Sunday.

According to details, the Green Line’s engine derailed at a time when it was crossing the Freed Express, heading towards Karachi, near the Ghotki Railway Station.

Fortunately, not only all the Green Line’s carriages remained safe but also the its engine didn’t hit the Fareed Express. As a result, all the passengers and staff of the two trains remained safe.

As a result, the Green Line remained stuck at the Ghotki Railway Station’s loop line and the Pakistan Railways’ officials said they had sent a relief train to the spot from Rohri to clear the track, as problems were being faced in the trains movement.

Later in the day around 10:30am, it was reported that the Green Line would soon restart its journey towards Ralwpindi after the track was cleared and a new engine attached to the train. The Railways officials say the cause of derailment has not been established at yet.

The Fareed Express is a passenger train that runs between Karachi and Lahore via Pakpattan as it is diverted towards Pakpattan from the Karachi-Peshawar main line at Lodharan Railway Station.

