AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FSC to build a world class fish market at KFH

Press Release Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

KARACHI: Administrator Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FSC) Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti visited the wholesale fish markets of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and decided to build a world-class fish market at Karachi Fish Harbour.

Abu Dhabi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society and Karachi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society agreed to work together in this regard.

As per details, Bhatti visited various fish wholesale markets in Dubai, Ajman and Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Fish Market Chairman Sultan Al Qubasi appreciated Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti for plan to build a new fish landing market in Karachi Fish Harbour.

Mushtaq Ali Buneri, in-charge of Abu Dhabi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society, assured full cooperation in this regard.

In the near future, FCS and Abu Dhabi FCS will further cooperate to increase exports.

It was said that at the place of the old mall offices, a Karachi Fish Market will be built as an international market for stockholders and fishermen in the style of Europe, America, and UAE.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Abu Dhabi Dubai fish market Karachi Fish Harbour Abu Dhabi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society Karachi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society

Comments

1000 characters

FSC to build a world class fish market at KFH

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Danish minister may arrive next week

‘World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets’

Divided Fed expected to rally around a US interest rate pause

Read more stories