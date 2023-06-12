FSC to build a world class fish market at KFH

KARACHI: Administrator Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FSC) Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti visited the wholesale fish markets of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and decided to build a world-class fish market at Karachi Fish Harbour.

Abu Dhabi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society and Karachi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society agreed to work together in this regard.

As per details, Bhatti visited various fish wholesale markets in Dubai, Ajman and Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Fish Market Chairman Sultan Al Qubasi appreciated Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti for plan to build a new fish landing market in Karachi Fish Harbour.

Mushtaq Ali Buneri, in-charge of Abu Dhabi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society, assured full cooperation in this regard.

In the near future, FCS and Abu Dhabi FCS will further cooperate to increase exports.

It was said that at the place of the old mall offices, a Karachi Fish Market will be built as an international market for stockholders and fishermen in the style of Europe, America, and UAE.

