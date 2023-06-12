AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Karachi mayorship: Murtaza, Naeem’s nomination papers declared valid

NNI Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

KARACHI: In Karachi’s mayoral and deputy elections, the documents of Barrister Murtaza Wahab a Pakistan Peoples Party candidate and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman have been declared valid.

In the Karachi Provincial Election Office, the papers of Murtaza Wahab’s covering candidate Najmi Alam, Deputy Mayor candidate Abdullah Murad of the People’s Party were also declared valid.

The nomination papers of other candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami, Saifuddin and Junaid Makati were also accepted.

The nomination papers of deputy mayor candidates Qazi Syed Sadruddin and Saifuddin were also accepted by the ECP. Mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi will be elected on June 15.

It should be noted that Ameer-e-Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem had submitted nomination papers for Karachi mayor in the regional election commission office on Saturday.

On the other hand, while talking to media, Mr Naeem said that attempts were being made to steal the mandate of the Karachi people.

He said democracy and democratic norms were being violated in Karachi. The JI would not accept this stealing of mandate, he warned.

He said attempt was being made to turn the majority into a minority. “Today, the people of Karachi will join our march,” he said.

He said the JI was the biggest party of Karachi. The election commission was acting like A-team of People’s Party, he added.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Amir said that everyone knew that rigging was taking place but only the Election Commission had no knowledge about that rigging. “If this situation persists, we will expose them to the whole world.”

