Honduras opens China embassy after cutting ties with Taiwan

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

BEIJING: Honduras officially opened an embassy in China on Sunday, months after the Central American country switched its diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take control of the island one day.

It does not allow countries to recognise both Beijing and Taipei and has in recent years lured away many of Taiwan’s allies using economic incentives.

“The relations between Honduras and China will open new opportunities and capabilities to strengthen the cooperation between both countries,” Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina told Chinese state media after a ceremony unveiling a plaque for the new embassy. Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived in Shanghai on Friday for a five-day visit to cement the relationship and will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

