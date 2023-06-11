Yasmin sent on physical remand

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court allowed two-day physical remand of PTI-Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid to Gulberg police in a case of Askari Tower attack during the May 9 violence.

Earlier, the police produced Dr Yasmin, who is on judicial remand in other cases, before the court.

The investigating officer pleaded that the custody of the PTI leader was required to complete the investigation and her photogrammetric test in the commercial tower attack case.

The court allowed two-day physical remand of Dr Yasmin accordingly and directed the police to produce her again on June 12.

