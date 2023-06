KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday regained a big value with silver on the local market, traders said. Gold prices now reached Rs 229,300 per tola and Rs 196,588 per 10 grams after growing by Rs 2,300 and Rs 1,972, respectively.

Silver regained Rs 50 and Rs 42.86 to Rs 2,650 per tola and Rs 2,271.94 per 10 grams, respectively. On the world market, gold prices stood for $ 1,965 per ounce and silver $ 24.36 per ounce, traders added.

