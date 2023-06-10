AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: Nepra explores opportunities to facilitate power development initiatives

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday deliberated on power sector issues and future plans for Azad Jammu and Kashmir including sale of electricity to K-Electric from Jagran hydropower project.

Chaired by Mathar Niaz Rana, Member (Tariff & Finance) Nepra, the meeting was attended by secretary Power AJK and CEO of K-Electric and his team. The primary focus of the meeting was to address key challenges and explore opportunities for facilitating power development initiatives in AJK.

In his opening remarks, Mathar Niaz Rana shed light on the crucial aspects of the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) and its implications for the power sector. The KE intends to purchase power from Jagran, I, II and IV.

A comprehensive discussion ensued during the meeting, highlighting the immense hydropower potential in AJK, estimated at a known potential of staggering 23,000 MW and an estimation of about 46,000 MW. The participants examined strategies to streamline the ongoing and upcoming projects that face obstacles from power purchasers, ensuring their smooth resolution.

The K-Electric expressed gratitude to Mathar Niaz Rana for his support in this matter, affirming KE’s commitment to procure cheap hydropower from AJK to bring down the tariff of K-Electric for its consumers, this will also reduce the subsidies being provided by the Government of Pakistan to K-Electric.

Additionally, Mathar Niaz Rana pledged wholehearted support and assistance to the AJK government to actively resolve any hurdle hindering power development in the region.

The government has recently decided to supply 2,182 million unit of electricity to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) at a rate of Rs 21.52/Kwh instead of power Distribution Companies (Discos).

According to Nepra, the outcome of the meeting reflects Nepra’s dedication to promoting power development and its commitment to fostering collaboration between stakeholders. The Nepra remains steadfast in its mission to create an enabling environment for sustainable, reliable and affordable power generation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra Azad Jammu and Kashmir power sector hydropower project K-Electric Mathar Niaz Rana

Comments

1000 characters

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: Nepra explores opportunities to facilitate power development initiatives

Additional advances to IT ITeS: 20pc concessionary tax rate on banks’ income proposed

PTI rejects budget

Rs450bn allocated to BISP

Rs1,809.5trn set aside for Defence

Rs207bn allocated to water, power sector development

Pharmaceuticals, drugs: Sales tax structure restored

Finance Bill 2023: Rate of GST on e-integrated textile retailers up 3pc

Trade leaders give mixed response

Rs97.098bn earmarked for education affairs, services

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs1,400m earmarked for 13 schemes of Ministry of Law & Justice

Read more stories