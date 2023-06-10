AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
OGDCL embarks on transformative learning journey with LUMS

Press Release Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am

LAHORE: In a landmark partnership, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has joined hands with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Rausing Executive Development Centre (REDC) for the implementation of their revolutionary program, aptly named "The Learning Odyssey."

This collaboration aims to empower OGDCL employees with enhanced skills and competencies through a series of customized interventions.

The Learning Odyssey program, designed to address OGDCL's management cadre training needs, marks a significant milestone for both organisations. LUMS, renowned for its excellence in training and development, will play a pivotal role in refining the managerial and leadership capabilities of OGDCL employees, ultimately fostering a lasting competitive advantage for the company.

With an emphasis on organizational development and transformative learning solutions, the partnership between OGDCL and LUMS' Rausing Executive Development Centre promises to unlock the full potential of OGDCL employees through a comprehensive and immersive learning experience.

The program is structured into three levels, with Level 01 focusing on the Management Development Program for Chief and Deputy Chief positions. This initial phase will cover essential aspects such as problem-solving and decision-making, leading institutional projects, organizational communication, as well as negotiation and conflict resolution. By delving into these critical areas, OGDCL aims to cultivate a dynamic and highly skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and spearheading strategic initiatives.

Through this strategic partnership, OGDCL and LUMS are poised to redefine the learning landscape in the oil and gas industry, setting a new benchmark for excellence and innovation. Together, they embark on a voyage of knowledge, empowerment, and lasting impact, igniting the potential of OGDCL employees to shape a brighter future for the organization and the sector as a whole.

