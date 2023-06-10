KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 09, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,904.21 High: 41,931.82 Low: 41,677.14 Net Change: 217.75 Volume (000): 78,779 Value (000): 4,271,735 Makt Cap (000) 1,494,778,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,454.00 NET CH (+) 16.21 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,576.27 NET CH (+) 11.18 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,413.94 NET CH (+) 1.75 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,377.55 NET CH (+) 4.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,893.44 NET CH (+) 17.99 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,786.48 NET CH (+) 78.61 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-June-2023 ====================================

