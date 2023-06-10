Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 09, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,904.21
High: 41,931.82
Low: 41,677.14
Net Change: 217.75
Volume (000): 78,779
Value (000): 4,271,735
Makt Cap (000) 1,494,778,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,454.00
NET CH (+) 16.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,576.27
NET CH (+) 11.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,413.94
NET CH (+) 1.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,377.55
NET CH (+) 4.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,893.44
NET CH (+) 17.99
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,786.48
NET CH (+) 78.61
------------------------------------
As on: 09-June-2023
====================================
