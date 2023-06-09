AVN 49.53 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.96%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
DGKC 52.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.5%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.08%)
OGDC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.79%)
PAEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 61.76 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.1%)
PRL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 42.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
TPLP 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TRG 96.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.8%)
UNITY 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 11.3 (0.27%)
BR30 14,519 Increased By 112.3 (0.78%)
KSE100 41,735 Increased By 48.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 14,747 Increased By 5.1 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars dip on soft China data, set for weekly gains

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 11:55am
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars gave up some of their overnight gains on Friday after weak China inflation data, but a soft US dollar and the hawkish local rate outlook have helped the Aussie to post the biggest weekly gain in one month.

The Aussie slid 0.3% to $0.6695, after jumping 0.9% overnight to as high as $0.6718, a fresh one-month high. However, it has failed to breach that level after two attempts and now has support at the 200-day moving average of $0.6691.

The currency was headed for a 1.4% jump for the week, the biggest since early May, continuing its recent ascent away from the 2023 lows.

The kiwi dollar was 0.1% lower at $0.6046, having surged 1% overnight to as far as $0.6099, a key resistance level that it has failed to breach multiple times over the past week. It is up 0.5% for the week.

The two were aided by data overnight showing that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged to the highest in more than 1-1/2 years last week, driving a surge in US yields and in turn weighing on the US dollar.

Australia, NZ dollars rebound from lows, await RBA’s line-ball rate decision

Working in the other direction, China’s falling producer prices and weak consumer inflation have added to the concern about health of the world’s second-largest economy, piling pressure on the Chinese yuan.

Ray Attrill, head of FX Strategy at NAB, on Friday projected a slower climb for the Australian dollar to a peak of 74 cents by March next year, compared with the previous estimate of the December quarter this year.

“This serves to highlight the significance of the China post-Covid growth story, and what that means for USD/CNY, as hugely important for AUD and NZD, bearing in mind both AUD/USD and NZD/USD continue to track the performance of USD/CNY pretty closely,” said Attrill.

Three-year government bond yields hit an 12-year high of 3.897% on Friday, before easing back to 3.837%, up 39 basis points for the week.

The bond yield curve has now partially inverted, with the gap between the two-year and 10-year bond rate turned negative for the first time since 2008.

Two-year yields stood at 4.019%, 6 basis points above the 10-year yields.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars dip on soft China data, set for weekly gains

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF blamed for cutbacks in social services

Stalled bailout: IMF says govt has to satisfy it on 3 counts, starting with budget

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Chinese investors flock to Riyadh conference seeking new markets, capital

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

Read more stories