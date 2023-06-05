AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
BAFL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.46%)
DGKC 53.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
EPCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
HUBC 69.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
NETSOL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.32%)
OGDC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.91%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 61.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (6.14%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.38 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (6.45%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.4%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.97%)
TRG 95.07 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.35%)
UNITY 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 34.9 (0.85%)
BR30 14,403 Increased By 325.8 (2.31%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 315 (0.76%)
KSE30 14,798 Increased By 134.3 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars rebound from lows, await RBA’s line-ball rate decision

Reuters Published June 5, 2023
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australia and New Zealand dollars rebounded from earlier dips on Monday, helped by China’s data showing an accelerated recovery in the services sector, while traders braced for a line-ball rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The Aussie was hanging at $0.6600, after easing to $0.6588 earlier in the day.

It rallied 0.5% on Friday to a two-week high of $0.6639, an outperformer against the broad strength of the US dollar after a strong job reports bolstered bets the Federal Reserve would keep rates higher for longer.

It now faces resistance at 14-day moving average of $0.6648.

The kiwi was up 0.1% to $0.6064, having eased 0.2% on Friday.

It has support at last week’s low of $0.5986 and faces resistance at Friday’s top of $0.6110.

The Aussie has been bolstered by rebounding commodity prices and rising bets that local rates would have to increase after a minimum wages decision that some economists feared could stoke inflationary pressures added to the case for the RBA to hike rates from the current 3.85% at its meeting on Tuesday.

Phil Odonaghoe, an economist at Deutsche Bank, said he now expected the RBA would raise rates three more times, bringing the cash rate to a peak of 4.6% in September, up from a previous forecast of 4.1%, although he acknowledged that June was a close call.

“There is a meaningful risk that the RBA might pause again and await further data before hiking again. So… we’d say a probability of 60-40 for a hike-pause,” Odonaghoe said.

Australian, NZ dollars await US inflation data

A Bloomberg report that Beijing was considering a package of measures including further relaxing restrictions for residential property purchases boosted iron ore futures to a six-week high, a boon for the Aussie.

Tracking US counterparts, Australian government bonds were sold off on Monday.

Three-year yields soared 10 basis points (bps) to 3.549% and 10-year yields jumped 11 bps to 3.765%.

Deutsche Bank Reserve Bank of Australia US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars rebound from lows, await RBA’s line-ball rate decision

PM Shehbaz says ‘very hopeful’ deal will be reached with IMF in June

PPP nominates Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

Pakistan, Iraq sign two MoUs during FM Bilawal’s maiden visit

Public welfare, business-friendly policies focus of budget: PM Shehbaz

Inter-bank market: rupee falls, settles at 286.19 against US dollar

Open market: US dollar back to Rs305-310 level

KSE-100 rises 0.76% on budget optimism

IATA says blocked airline funds by countries including Pakistan threaten connectivity

Pakistan committed to its human rights obligations: PM Shehbaz

US and India agree defence industry cooperation plan

Read more stories