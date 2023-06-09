Climate change: UAE’s presidency offers immense potential for global progress: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, expressed its confidence that the UAE’s presidency of COP-28 offers immense potential for global progress in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

Responding to media queries regarding the United Arab Emirates nomination of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber as the president of this year’s UN climate conference, COP-28, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan believes that the United Arab Emirates presidency of COP-28 is an opportunity for meaningful progress and effective global action on key areas to mitigate and reverse the negative impacts of climate change.

Over the years, she added that the UAE has demonstrated a strong commitment to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. Through initiatives such as the Masdar City project, the Abu Dhabi Clean Energy Strategy, the UAE net zero by 2050, and clean fossil fuels, the UAE has made substantial investments in leading global efforts for achieving the goal and targets of the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement, she added.

She further said that the UAE has also manifested its commitment towards combating climate change by implementing several sustainable initiatives to mitigate climate change effects.

For instance, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the largest renewable energy projects globally, contributes to reducing carbon emissions, she stated, adding that the UAE has also invested in sustainable agriculture, water conservation, and waste management, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to addressing various aspects of the climate crisis.

Baloch added that the UAE’s strategic location also allows it to play a crucial role in addressing climate change by serving as a bridge between the global north and global south in fostering international cooperation, knowledge sharing, and innovation to find common solutions.

“Pakistan is confident that the UAE’s presidency of COP-28 offers immense potential for global progress in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

With its commitment to renewable energy, strategic position, sustainability-driven initiatives, technological advancements, international collaboration, and knowledge sharing, the UAE can play a vital role in driving positive change and inspiring a sustainable future for all,” she said.

She added that Pakistan also has full trust that under the stewardship of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber as President of COP-28, we will be able to drive the global agenda on climate change in a positive direction decisively in December 2023.

