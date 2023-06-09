AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Climate change: UAE’s presidency offers immense potential for global progress: Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, expressed its confidence that the UAE’s presidency of COP-28 offers immense potential for global progress in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

Responding to media queries regarding the United Arab Emirates nomination of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber as the president of this year’s UN climate conference, COP-28, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan believes that the United Arab Emirates presidency of COP-28 is an opportunity for meaningful progress and effective global action on key areas to mitigate and reverse the negative impacts of climate change.

Over the years, she added that the UAE has demonstrated a strong commitment to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. Through initiatives such as the Masdar City project, the Abu Dhabi Clean Energy Strategy, the UAE net zero by 2050, and clean fossil fuels, the UAE has made substantial investments in leading global efforts for achieving the goal and targets of the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement, she added.

She further said that the UAE has also manifested its commitment towards combating climate change by implementing several sustainable initiatives to mitigate climate change effects.

For instance, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the largest renewable energy projects globally, contributes to reducing carbon emissions, she stated, adding that the UAE has also invested in sustainable agriculture, water conservation, and waste management, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to addressing various aspects of the climate crisis.

Baloch added that the UAE’s strategic location also allows it to play a crucial role in addressing climate change by serving as a bridge between the global north and global south in fostering international cooperation, knowledge sharing, and innovation to find common solutions.

“Pakistan is confident that the UAE’s presidency of COP-28 offers immense potential for global progress in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

With its commitment to renewable energy, strategic position, sustainability-driven initiatives, technological advancements, international collaboration, and knowledge sharing, the UAE can play a vital role in driving positive change and inspiring a sustainable future for all,” she said.

She added that Pakistan also has full trust that under the stewardship of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber as President of COP-28, we will be able to drive the global agenda on climate change in a positive direction decisively in December 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Foreign Office uae climate change UN climate conference Mumtaz Zahra Baloch COP 28

Comments

1000 characters

Climate change: UAE’s presidency offers immense potential for global progress: Pakistan

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories