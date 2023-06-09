Neelum River tragedy: CM announces compensation

LAHORE: Heirs of 8 deceased youths of Ichra due to falling down of a jeep into river Neelum met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office today.

The CM, while announcing Rs1.5 million each financial assistance for the heirs of the deceased youths said that the deceased youths were a source of dependence and support for their families. He remarked that financial assistance on behalf of the Punjab government is not a substitute to the lives of their loved ones.

Those whose loved ones passed away from the world, their grief cannot be described in words. He offered fateha for the forgiveness of the deceased youths, consoled family members of the deceased youths and also prayed to grant fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram will himself do monitoring of the treatment of injured youths. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the Rescue-1122 who worked day and night to search the dead bodies.

Moreover, in an effort to elevate healthcare standards, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued instructions to enhance hygiene protocols and diagnostic procedures in teaching hospitals.

Recognizing the significance of scientific waste management, the CM has given in-principle approval to delegate the responsibility of hospital waste disposal to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

The PKLI administration has been tasked with formulating a comprehensive plan to enhance its capacity for the efficient disposal of medical waste generated by different hospitals. To facilitate the proper disposal of waste, machinery and a skilled workforce will be acquired by PKLI.

Furthermore, the CM has emphasized the implementation of a system to conduct approximately 50 essential tests within teaching hospitals, while other tests will be carried out in PKLI labs.

He stressed the need for PKLI to develop an organized mechanism, in consultation with the health department, to ensure smooth coordination. In addition, the chief minister directed the prompt commencement of the nursing school at PKLI to promote high-quality education and training for nurses, a crucial step towards improving overall healthcare services.

