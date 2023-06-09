Call to resolve long-lasting issues of Karachi immediately

KARACHI: S M Tanveer, UBG patron-in-chief and the Punjab Minister of Commerce, Industry pointed out that Karachi facing chronic issues that need to be resolved immediately, such as water scarcity, sanitation issues, traffic congestion, and law and order problems.

He also stressed the need to address the infrastructure issues in the vicinity of town associations. Additionally, he highlighted that Karachi’s infrastructure is highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

Tanveer suggested that the business community should send their budget proposals to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through their respective trade bodies. This would allow for better planning and allocation of resources to benefit their particular sectors.

He was welcomed in Karachi by members of the business community, trade bodies, and UBG members and supporters. Tanveer stated this while addressing the UBG core committee meeting.

He highly appreciated the outstanding efforts of the business community in Karachi for their role in uplifting economic and socioeconomic activities in the city.

He emphasized that Karachi is not only a mega city in Pakistan but also one of the largest cities in the world. He acknowledged its contribution to tax collection, which is crucial for the survival of Pakistan’s economy.

The meeting was also graced by the prominent leadership of UBG, including Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik, President Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawab, Hanif Gohar, Dr Ikhtiar Baig, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Mian Zahid Hussain, Gulzar Firoz, Alauddin Murri, Samina Fazil, Naheed Masood, Ahmed Chinoy, Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Saeeda Bano, Noor Ahmad Khan, Sami Khan, Ikram Rajput, Hafiz Bilal, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Shakeel Ahmad Dhingra, Zubair Chaya, Farzana Burni among others.

During the meeting, members of the business community had the opportunity to exchange their views with Tanveer on various topics, including trade, industry, investment, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and cottage industries. The women entrepreneurs present also highlighted their specific issues and concerns.

The gathering also took the opportunity to pay rich tributes to the late S M Muneer, the father of S M Tanveer, for his dedicated, devoted, and sincere services to the business community.

The attendees expressed their deep respect and admiration for the late S M Muneer’s contributions and pledged to leave no stone unturned in accomplishing his mission. They recognised the importance of carrying forward his legacy and continuing his efforts to support and uplift the business community.

Notable figures present in the meeting included Shahzad Ali Malik and Zubair Tufail, Chairman and President of UBG, respectively who also addressed the gathering reassuring their commitment that UBG which is the biggest group of the business community will serve the business community without discrimination.

