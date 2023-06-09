KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 08, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
244,706,705 151,491,536 7,127,768,677 4,568,036,740
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 745,086,767 (418,167,510) 326,919,257
Local Individuals 5,921,689,164 (6,095,123,023) (173,433,860)
Local Corporates 2,404,667,069 (2,558,152,467) (153,485,397)
