AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 08, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 08, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,686.46
High:                      42,307.11
Low:                       41,648.83
Net Change:                   456.25
Volume (000):                101,054
Value (000):               4,809,919
Makt Cap (000)         1,487,014,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,437.79
NET CH                     (-) 24.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,565.09
NET CH                     (-) 59.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,412.19
NET CH                    (-) 132.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,372.63
NET CH                     (-) 22.44
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,875.45
NET CH                     (-) 65.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,707.87
NET CH                     (-) 96.99
------------------------------------
As on:                  08-June-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories