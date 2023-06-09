KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 08, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,686.46 High: 42,307.11 Low: 41,648.83 Net Change: 456.25 Volume (000): 101,054 Value (000): 4,809,919 Makt Cap (000) 1,487,014,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,437.79 NET CH (-) 24.26 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,565.09 NET CH (-) 59.65 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,412.19 NET CH (-) 132.83 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,372.63 NET CH (-) 22.44 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,875.45 NET CH (-) 65.93 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,707.87 NET CH (-) 96.99 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-June-2023 ====================================

