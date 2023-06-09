Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 08, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,686.46
High: 42,307.11
Low: 41,648.83
Net Change: 456.25
Volume (000): 101,054
Value (000): 4,809,919
Makt Cap (000) 1,487,014,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,437.79
NET CH (-) 24.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,565.09
NET CH (-) 59.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,412.19
NET CH (-) 132.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,372.63
NET CH (-) 22.44
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,875.45
NET CH (-) 65.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,707.87
NET CH (-) 96.99
------------------------------------
As on: 08-June-2023
====================================
