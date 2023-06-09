Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (June 08, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (June 08, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06614 5.06371 5.06871 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.18171 5.19300 5.20114 1.19971
Libor 3 Month 5.50986 5.51671 5.51671 1.68771
Libor 6 Month 5.64357 5.64571 5.66329 2.26643
Libor 1 Year 5.74629 5.71557 5.88071 2.91214
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments