LIBOR interbank offered rates

Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (June 08, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     5.06614   5.06371   5.06871   0.81586
Libor 1 Month       5.18171   5.19300   5.20114   1.19971
Libor 3 Month       5.50986   5.51671   5.51671   1.68771
Libor 6 Month       5.64357   5.64571   5.66329   2.26643
Libor 1 Year        5.74629   5.71557   5.88071   2.91214
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023



