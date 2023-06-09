AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 8, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         7-Jun-23       6-Jun-23       5-Jun-23       2-Jun-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                       0.1055        0.10569       0.105775        0.10596
Euro                             0.805652       0.803781       0.804879        0.80673
Japanese yen                     0.005391       0.005392       0.005373       0.005402
U.K. pound                       0.936268       0.934096       0.932989       0.939024
U.S. dollar                      0.751751       0.752393       0.752927        0.74954
Algerian dinar                   0.005502       0.005512       0.005513       0.005502
Australian dollar                0.502019       0.501169       0.497459       0.495596
Botswana pula                    0.055103       0.055301       0.054888       0.054716
Brazilian real                   0.153066       0.152659       0.152941       0.151263
Brunei dollar                     0.55772       0.557617       0.557517
Canadian dollar                  0.560692       0.560464       0.557901
Chilean peso                     0.000942       0.000943       0.000944       0.000932
Czech koruna                     0.034078       0.034158       0.034148       0.034098
Danish krone                      0.10815       0.107899                      0.108304
Indian rupee                     0.009108       0.009105       0.009118       0.009105
Israeli New Shekel               0.205677       0.202528       0.201587       0.200144
Korean won                       0.000575                      0.000575       0.000568
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44671                                      2.44974
Malaysian ringgit                0.163211       0.163617                      0.163263
Mauritian rupee                  0.016438       0.016417       0.016409       0.016403
Mexican peso                     0.043302       0.043193        0.04309       0.042815
New Zealand dollar               0.457215       0.457041                      0.455233
Norwegian krone                   0.06829       0.067673       0.068051       0.068107
Omani rial                        1.95514        1.95681         1.9582
Peruvian sol                     0.204066        0.20499       0.203569
Philippine peso                  0.013405       0.013455       0.013333
Polish zloty                     0.179471       0.179295       0.179555       0.178875
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble                    0.009229        0.00926                      0.009268
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200467       0.200638       0.200781
Singapore dollar                  0.55772       0.557617       0.557517
South African rand               0.039247       0.039147        0.03891       0.038374
Swedish krona                    0.068933                      0.069306       0.069518
Swiss franc                      0.830114       0.829038       0.826575       0.827718
Thai baht                        0.021616       0.021644                      0.021667
Trinidadian dollar               0.111845                                     0.111231
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204697       0.204872
Uruguayan peso                   0.019296       0.019414       0.019347
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

