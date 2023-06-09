WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 8, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Jun-23 6-Jun-23 5-Jun-23 2-Jun-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.1055 0.10569 0.105775 0.10596 Euro 0.805652 0.803781 0.804879 0.80673 Japanese yen 0.005391 0.005392 0.005373 0.005402 U.K. pound 0.936268 0.934096 0.932989 0.939024 U.S. dollar 0.751751 0.752393 0.752927 0.74954 Algerian dinar 0.005502 0.005512 0.005513 0.005502 Australian dollar 0.502019 0.501169 0.497459 0.495596 Botswana pula 0.055103 0.055301 0.054888 0.054716 Brazilian real 0.153066 0.152659 0.152941 0.151263 Brunei dollar 0.55772 0.557617 0.557517 Canadian dollar 0.560692 0.560464 0.557901 Chilean peso 0.000942 0.000943 0.000944 0.000932 Czech koruna 0.034078 0.034158 0.034148 0.034098 Danish krone 0.10815 0.107899 0.108304 Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009105 0.009118 0.009105 Israeli New Shekel 0.205677 0.202528 0.201587 0.200144 Korean won 0.000575 0.000575 0.000568 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44671 2.44974 Malaysian ringgit 0.163211 0.163617 0.163263 Mauritian rupee 0.016438 0.016417 0.016409 0.016403 Mexican peso 0.043302 0.043193 0.04309 0.042815 New Zealand dollar 0.457215 0.457041 0.455233 Norwegian krone 0.06829 0.067673 0.068051 0.068107 Omani rial 1.95514 1.95681 1.9582 Peruvian sol 0.204066 0.20499 0.203569 Philippine peso 0.013405 0.013455 0.013333 Polish zloty 0.179471 0.179295 0.179555 0.178875 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.009229 0.00926 0.009268 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200467 0.200638 0.200781 Singapore dollar 0.55772 0.557617 0.557517 South African rand 0.039247 0.039147 0.03891 0.038374 Swedish krona 0.068933 0.069306 0.069518 Swiss franc 0.830114 0.829038 0.826575 0.827718 Thai baht 0.021616 0.021644 0.021667 Trinidadian dollar 0.111845 0.111231 U.A.E. dirham 0.204697 0.204872 Uruguayan peso 0.019296 0.019414 0.019347 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

