AVN 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.65%)
BAFL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
DGKC 52.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.75%)
EPCL 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FCCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
FFL 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HUBC 68.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KEL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.85%)
MLCF 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-3.34%)
OGDC 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.54%)
PPL 60.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.47%)
PRL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.6%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.94%)
UNITY 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,187 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,515 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 41,902 Decreased By -240.6 (-0.57%)
KSE30 14,824 Decreased By -119.2 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 08 Jun, 2023 07:19am
Follow us

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
413,132,310           221,795,158         8,786,535,566           4,708,747,507
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)       775,527,962       (667,468,663)      108,059,299
Local Individuals            7,563,122,444     (7,477,794,038)       85,328,407
Local Corporates             2,913,607,477     (3,106,995,183)    (193,387,706)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

foreign investors NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL Local investors

Comments

1000 characters

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

Rs90bn allocated for parliamentarians under SDGs

Oil eases as weaker demand outlook returns to focus

PSDP: Govt takes firm step to revive certain CPEC initiatives

IT exporters, freelancers: 35pc of export proceeds can be retained in special forex accounts: SBP

IK and Qureshi meet, exchange wincing smiles

Finally, JKT launches new party to cash in on IK’s misery

Survey contains details of major socioeconomic indicators: MoF

NEC apprised about the key challenges facing economy

Read more stories