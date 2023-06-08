KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
413,132,310 221,795,158 8,786,535,566 4,708,747,507
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 775,527,962 (667,468,663) 108,059,299
Local Individuals 7,563,122,444 (7,477,794,038) 85,328,407
Local Corporates 2,913,607,477 (3,106,995,183) (193,387,706)
