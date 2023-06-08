AVN 49.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.52%)
Jun 08, 2023
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).
Published 08 Jun, 2023 07:31am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     5.06871   5.06557   5.06871   0.81586
Libor 1 Month       5.20114   5.17043   5.20114   1.19029
Libor 3 Month       5.51329   5.49600   5.51671   1.68771
Libor 6 Month       5.64457   5.61857   5.66329   2.23843
Libor 1 Year        5.74414   5.73029   5.88071   2.88957
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LIBOR London Interbank Offered Rates

