LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 07, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06871 5.06557 5.06871 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.20114 5.17043 5.20114 1.19029
Libor 3 Month 5.51329 5.49600 5.51671 1.68771
Libor 6 Month 5.64457 5.61857 5.66329 2.23843
Libor 1 Year 5.74414 5.73029 5.88071 2.88957
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
