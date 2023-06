NOWPDP and Systems Limited on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to fulfil the 5% quota for the employment of persons with disabilities in Sindh.

The signing was endorsed by Sindh Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), through Secretary Tuaha Faruqui and Minister Sadiq Ali Memon.

NOWPDP was represented by President Amin Hashwani and Vice President Ronak Lakhani. Systems Limited was represented by their CEO Asif Peer.