AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
BAFL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
DGKC 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.73%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
FLYNG 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.27%)
HUBC 68.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
KEL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
NETSOL 79.96 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (6.61%)
OGDC 78.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PIBTL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.05%)
PPL 61.46 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.64%)
PRL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 42.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.62%)
TPLP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.17%)
TRG 100.39 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.03%)
UNITY 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.37%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 14,605 Increased By 165.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,143 Increased By 219.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,943 Increased By 70.6 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open market: rupee gains, dealers say USD now available

BR Web Desk Published 07 Jun, 2023 02:27pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee witnessed significant improvement against the US dollar in the open-market on Wednesday.

The US dollar was being quoted in the range of 297-300 in the open-market, as compared to a range of 300-303 on Tuesday, down by Rs3.

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Multiple currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said there is an adequate supply of USD in the market.

“The market has ample quantity of dollars available,” a currency dealer told Business Recorder.

Last week, the US dollar underwent a wild ride against the rupee in the open-market after the central bank allowed authorised dealers of foreign exchange to purchase US dollars from the inter-bank market for settlement of card-based cross-border transactions with International Payment Schemes (IPS).

“In view of the representations received from stakeholders, it has been decided to allow authorized dealers (banks) to purchase USD from interbank for settlement of card-bases cross border transactions with IPSs,” a circular issued by the SBP said.

In reaction, the Pakistani rupee witnessed a significant appreciation against the US dollar in the open-market. However, the appreciation was short-lived after market forces kicked in, pushing the currency towards an equilibrium.

SBP Rupee open market US dollar index usd rate pkrrate currency dealers

Comments

1000 characters
Nur Khan Jun 07, 2023 03:34pm
Speculators paradise
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Open market: rupee gains, dealers say USD now available

There will be no winners, say experts ahead of budget announcement

USAID announces $16.4mn for Sindh’s flood affectees

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan secures bail till June 21 in ‘fraud’ case

Punjab elections: SC clubs together ECP plea with petitions challenging judgement review law

Inter-bank: rupee weakens further, settles at 286.88 against US dollar

US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

Turkish lira down 7% in biggest selloff since 2021 crisis

Spain logs ‘hottest spring on record’

Saudi crown prince, Blinken had ‘candid’ talks in Jeddah: US official

Read more stories