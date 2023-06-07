Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to further strengthen their bilateral ties in diverse fields especially in enhancing trade and investment, Foreign Office said.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the understanding was reached during meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Head of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Sheikh Dr Hamoudi in Baghdad on Tuesday.

They discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment and efforts for peace and stability of the region and beyond.

Bilawal hopeful of stronger Pakistan-Iraq cooperation

The foreign minister also met Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Mohammed al-Halboosi and discussed promotion of cooperative parliamentary exchanges.

During his meeting with President of Al-Hikmet Party of Iraq Ammar Hakeem, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the historic, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries deep-rooted in mutual respect and understanding.

The foreign minister also met Minister of Interior of Iraq Lt Gen Abdul Amir Kamel Al-Shammari.

They agreed to further strengthen people-to-people contacts, visa abolition on specific categories and facilitation for Pakistani Zaireen and business community, cooperation in counter terrorism and anti-narcotics.

