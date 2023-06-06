AVN 48.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.77%)
Jun 06, 2023
Bilawal hopeful of stronger Pakistan-Iraq cooperation

APP Published 06 Jun, 2023 05:33am
BAGHDAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed the hope that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq would strengthen in the future.

The foreign minister, addressing a joint press stakeout with his Iraqi counterpart, Dr. Fuad Hussein said that both the countries enjoyed decades old ties as they always supported each other in the hour of need.

The foreign minister, who arrived here on a three-day visit from Jordan, on the second leg of two-nation tour.

Bilawal told the media that every year, a huge number of Pakistani pilgrims visit Iraq to pay respects at Ziaraat.

Earlier, both the foreign ministers held a meeting and discussed matters to boost bilateral ties between their countries.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance relations between Pakistan and Iraq in diverse and multidimensional areas including diplomatic ties.

During his stay in Iraq, Bilawal will hold meetings with the political leadership of the country.

He will lay the foundation-stone of the Pakistan embassy besides visiting Ziaraat.

