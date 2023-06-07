AVN 50.70 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (5.41%)
BAFL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.68%)
EPCL 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
PRL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
TPLP 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.67%)
TRG 99.85 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.47%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.21%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 4.2 (0.1%)
BR30 14,500 Increased By 60.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,966 Increased By 42.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,886 Increased By 13.2 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Babar one of the nominees for ‘ICC Player of the Month Award’

Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

LAHORE: Skipper of the Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam has been nominated one of the nominees for the prestigious ‘ICC Player of the Month Award,’ the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

If successful, Babar Azam will become the first player to win the ‘ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award’ on three separate occasions (April 2021 and March 2022). Apart from Babar, Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto and Ireland’s Harry Tector have also been nominated for the prestigious title.

“An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will now be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered at icc-cricket.com/awards will be able to vote for their favorite performers until Saturday,” the ICC announced on its website.

Babar’s nomination for the ICC Player of the Month follows his exceptional performance in the five-match home ODI series against New Zealand. Pakistan emerged winner with a dominant 4-1 lead, winning the first two matches in April and concluding with two more victories in May.

Babar Azam’s remarkable batting prowess proved instrumental in Pakistan’s triumph. A notable highlight was his partnership with Imam-ul-Haq on May 3, as they forged an impressive second-wicket century stand, with the skipper scoring 54 runs off 62 balls.

Pakistan posted a formidable total of 287/6, and Babar further showcased his strategic prowess by utilizing six bowlers, leading his team to restrict the Kiwis to 261, clinching a comfortable victory.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Babar Azam Icc Pakistan cricket team ICC Player of the Month Award

Comments

1000 characters

Babar one of the nominees for ‘ICC Player of the Month Award’

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories