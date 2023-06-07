Babar one of the nominees for ‘ICC Player of the Month Award’

LAHORE: Skipper of the Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam has been nominated one of the nominees for the prestigious ‘ICC Player of the Month Award,’ the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

If successful, Babar Azam will become the first player to win the ‘ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award’ on three separate occasions (April 2021 and March 2022). Apart from Babar, Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto and Ireland’s Harry Tector have also been nominated for the prestigious title.

“An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will now be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered at icc-cricket.com/awards will be able to vote for their favorite performers until Saturday,” the ICC announced on its website.

Babar’s nomination for the ICC Player of the Month follows his exceptional performance in the five-match home ODI series against New Zealand. Pakistan emerged winner with a dominant 4-1 lead, winning the first two matches in April and concluding with two more victories in May.

Babar Azam’s remarkable batting prowess proved instrumental in Pakistan’s triumph. A notable highlight was his partnership with Imam-ul-Haq on May 3, as they forged an impressive second-wicket century stand, with the skipper scoring 54 runs off 62 balls.

Pakistan posted a formidable total of 287/6, and Babar further showcased his strategic prowess by utilizing six bowlers, leading his team to restrict the Kiwis to 261, clinching a comfortable victory.

